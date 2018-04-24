Raury Releases 22 New Songs

Hits: 56
After splitting with his label Columbia Records, Atlanta’s Raury decides to give fans 22 new songs. Featuring guest appearances by Mecca, Vivian, Jaixx, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Adia.
“Please Don’t F*ck My Friends”
“Fountain Of Youth”
“Wonder”
“UFO”
“Savannah, Georgia”
“Purple Flowers” (Feat. Mecca)
“Overlove” (Feat. Vivian & Jaixx)
“Natural” (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
“Mind”
“In The Night”
“Carnations”
“Hisstory”
“Belarus” (Feat. Adia, Vivian & Jaixx)
“Before I’m 25”
“Asstrology” (Feat. Jaixx)
“A Million Years”
“Father Time”
“Everything Will Wait”
“Belong”
“Accidents”
“Cyanide Of Love”
“In Due Time” (Feat. Jaixx & Corinne Bailey Rae)
