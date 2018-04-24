Raury Releases 22 New Songs

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 56

Raury Releases 22 New Songs

After splitting with his label Columbia Records, Atlanta’s Raury decides to give fans 22 new songs. Featuring guest appearances by Mecca, Vivian, Jaixx, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Adia.

“Please Don’t F*ck My Friends”

“Fountain Of Youth”

“Wonder”

“UFO”

“Savannah, Georgia”

“Purple Flowers” (Feat. Mecca)

“Overlove” (Feat. Vivian & Jaixx)

“Natural” (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)

“Mind”

“In The Night”

“Carnations”

“Hisstory”

“Belarus” (Feat. Adia, Vivian & Jaixx)

“Before I’m 25”

“Asstrology” (Feat. Jaixx)

“A Million Years”

“Father Time

“Everything Will Wait

“Belong”

“Accidents”

“Cyanide Of Love

“In Due Time” (Feat. Jaixx & Corinne Bailey Rae)

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY