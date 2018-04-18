Ralo Arrested In Georgia On Conspiracy Charges

Buzzing Atlanta artist Ralo just released the video for his Diary Of The Streets 3 record “Dream Last Night” featuring YFN Lucci. But now we have some bad news for fans at least for now as he has been arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony. The arrest plays out like a set up or an informant was involved because according to reports, Ralo was arrested in Georgia for planning to carry out a currently unknown crime. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail with no bail at this time. Will keep you posted on any further developments.

You can download his new project Diary Of The Streets 3 now on iTunes/Google Play.