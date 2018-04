Post Malone is scheduled to release his new album Beerbongs & Bentleys is set to drop April 27th. He teams up with Mass Appeal for a new documentary titled Post Malone Is A Rockstar. The documentary follows the rise Post Malone including interviews with former co-workers from his restaurant days, teachers, classmates, members of his family, longtime manager Dre London, producer FKi 1st, and more. You can pre-order Beerbongs & Bentleys on iTunes/Google Play.