Video: Post Malone Debuts “Spoil My Night” ft. Swae Lee At Coachella

Post Malone is currently in the studio putting the final touches on his highly anticipated new album Beerbongs & Bentleys. During his set during Coachella over the weekend he gave fans a treat by debuting his new collab with Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee titled “Spoil My Night”.Check out the clip below. His new album Beerbongs & Bentleys drops April 27th.
Post Malone – Spoil My Night (1/2)#postmalone #Beerbongsandbentleys pic.twitter.com/ZwCJq9tBah
— w i l l (@WillzzzYT) April 15, 2018
Post Malone – Spoil My Night (2/2)#postmalone #Beerbongsandbentleys pic.twitter.com/Ql6s3lHTTD
— w i l l (@WillzzzYT) April 15, 2018