Video: Post Malone Debuts “Spoil My Night” ft. Swae Lee At Coachella

Post Malone is currently in the studio putting the final touches on his highly anticipated new album Beerbongs & Bentleys. During his set during Coachella over the weekend he gave fans a treat by debuting his new collab with Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee titled “Spoil My Night”.Check out the clip below. His new album Beerbongs & Bentleys drops April 27th.

