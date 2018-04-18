Post Malone ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ Album Artwork & Tracklist Revealed

Post Malone will release his highly anticipated new album Beerbongs & Bentleys on April 27th. He decides to reveal the official artwork and tracklist. Featuring 18 new songs and guest appearances by Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, and YG. You can see the full tracklist below and pre-order Beerbongs & Bentleys now on iTunes/Google Play.

1. Paranoid

2. Spoil My Night (feat. Swae Lee)

3. Rich & Sad

4. Zack and Codeine

5. Takin’ Shots

6. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

7. Over Now

8. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla Sign)

9. Better Now

10. Ball For Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)

11. Otherside

12. Stay

13. Blame It On Me

14. Same Bitches (feat. G-Eazy & YG)

15. Jonestown (Interlude)

16. 92 Explorer

17. Candy Paint

18. Sugar Wraith