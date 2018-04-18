Post Malone ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ Album Artwork & Tracklist Revealed

Hits: 47
Post Malone will release his highly anticipated new album Beerbongs & Bentleys on April 27th. He decides to reveal the official artwork and tracklist. Featuring 18 new songs and guest appearances by Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, and YG. You can see the full tracklist below and pre-order Beerbongs & Bentleys now on iTunes/Google Play.
1. Paranoid
2. Spoil My Night (feat. Swae Lee)
3. Rich & Sad
4. Zack and Codeine
5. Takin’ Shots
6. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
7. Over Now
8. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla Sign)
9. Better Now
10. Ball For Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
11. Otherside
12. Stay
13. Blame It On Me
14. Same Bitches (feat. G-Eazy & YG)
15. Jonestown (Interlude)
16. 92 Explorer
17. Candy Paint
18. Sugar Wraith
