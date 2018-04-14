Mixtape: Peewee Longway – Spaghetti Factory

Peewee Longway delivers his new mixtape Spaghetti Factory. Featuring 10 tracks and no features a switch from 2017 feature heavy The Blue M&M 3. You can stream Spaghetti Factory in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>