The Nike WMNS Air VaporMax Plus Light Menta will have a new women’s exclusive colorway dropping this spring. The sneaker will feature a mesh base in a gradient of Total Crimson, Light Menta and Light Racer Blue. Along with the signature wavy TPU overlay covered in white. Finishing off the design is the clear VaporMax sole and 3M reflective detailing. You can pick up the Nike WMNS Air VaporMax Plus Light Menta for $190 at select Nike stores and online on April 6th.