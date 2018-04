Nike WMNS Air VaporMax 2 Gunsmoke is the latest colorway to be released. Featuring a grey with blue orbit on the Flyknit upper, contrasted with black Swooshes, and pink on the heel. The design is completed with translucent blue orbit VaporMax sole. You can pick up the Nike WMNS Air VaporMax 2 Gunsmoke for $190 at select Nike stores and online starting April 19th.