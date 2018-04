The Nike Air VaporMax 97 will be released in Metallic Gold in the next couple of weeks. The hybrid will go with the OG Metallic Gold Air Max 97 color scheme. Featuring the Air Max 97 upper with a VaporMax sole with Metallic Gold, Varsity Red, Black and White color scheme to complete the design. You can pick up the Nike Air VaporMax 97 Metallic Gold to debut next month for $190.