Thewill be releasing theto celebrate’s triple-double during the 1993 NBA Finals. These are a replica of the shoeswas wearing during Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals against thebecoming only the 12th player to record a triple-double during an NBA Finals game.

The Nike Air Maestro II Trifecta features University Red, White, and Black color scheme. Red and Black leather and nubuck cover the majority of the upper and outersole with while hits on the Swoosh branding and tongue branding.

You can pick up the Nike Air Maestro II Trifecta on May 10th and select Nike retailers for $140.