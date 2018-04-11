Hits: 79
The Nike Basketball Art Of A Champion Collection will be releasing the Nike Air Maestro II Trifecta to celebrate Scottie Pippen’s triple-double during the 1993 NBA Finals. These are a replica of the shoes Pippen was wearing during Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals against the Suns becoming only the 12th player to record a triple-double during an NBA Finals game.
The Nike Air Maestro II Trifecta features University Red, White, and Black color scheme. Red and Black leather and nubuck cover the majority of the upper and outersole with while hits on the Swoosh branding and tongue branding.
You can pick up the Nike Air Maestro II Trifecta on May 10th and select Nike retailers for $140.
Spread the love