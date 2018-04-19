Nicki Minaj To Perform On Saturday Night Live Season Finale

Nicki Minaj stayed low for the past few months only to return with two huge singles titled “Barbie Tingz” and the Cardi B sub “Chun-Li”. Now it’s been announced that Nicki will be this year’s final musical guest and perform at the Saturday Night Live season finale on May 19th. The Saturday Night Live season finale is set to be hosted by Tina Fey. You can check out Saturday Night Live’s announcement from their Twitter account below