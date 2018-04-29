MusicNew Music New Music: Yung Pinch – The Navy By Cyclone - April 29, 2018 0 Hits: 45 Yung Pinch delivers another new record from his leak series as he delivers a new Zaytoven-produced record titled “The Navy”. This will be featured on Red Bull’s The Note: Zaytoven documentary. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0