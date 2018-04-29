New Music: Yung Pinch – The Navy

Yung Pinch delivers another new record from his leak series as he delivers a new Zaytoven-produced record titled “The Navy”. This will be featured on Red Bull’s The Note: Zaytoven documentary.

