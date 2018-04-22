MusicNew Music New Music: Wifisfuneral ft. Curren$y – 25 Lighters (Remix) By Cyclone - April 22, 2018 0 Hits: 48 Wifisfuneral follow up his collab with Robb Banks titled “Movin Slow” with a remix to “25 Lighters” featuring Curren$y. His new project Ethernet is coming soon. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0