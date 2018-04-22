New Music: Wifisfuneral ft. Curren$y – 25 Lighters (Remix)

Wifisfuneral follow up his collab with Robb Banks titled “Movin Slow” with a remix to “25 Lighters” featuring Curren$y. His new project Ethernet is coming soon.

