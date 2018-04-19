New Music: Tyler, The Creator – Rose Tinted Cheeks

Tyler, The Creator was feeling generous decided to give fans an unfinished track titled “Rose Tinted Cheeks”. This was recorded during his Flower Boy sessions but didn’t make the final cut.

Listen below.

those vocals on the hook obvi would have been a girl who could actually sing haha, its a ref yall i just come up with it — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 18, 2018