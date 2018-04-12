New Music: Tyler, The Creator – Bring It Back (Remix)

Tyler, The Creator follows up his “OKRA” video with a remix of Trouble’s Edgewood record “Bring It Back” featuring Drake.

He had this to about the record:

“Travis (taco) played me this song last week and the pocket of the snare and kick drum had me like wow. Then I heard the guy rap, Trouble is his name, and I was like wow I love this song. I FaceTime’d Mike Will and was like wow this song, and he sent the instrumental and I was like bet, this will be fun. I might just start adding verses to songs I like cause fuck it why not? Such a weird beat but I love it, hope you enjoy it was fun holla.”

