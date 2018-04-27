New Music: Tone Stith ft. 2 Chainz – Light Flex

Tone Stith gets an assist from 2 Chainz for his new single titled Light Flex”. Off of the Uncle Drew official soundtrack, which hits stores on June 15th. You can download “Light Flex” now on iTunes/Google Play.

