MusicNew Music New Music: Tom Misch ft. GoldLink – Lost In Paris By Cyclone - April 5, 2018 Tom Misch will be releasing his new album Geography on April 6th. He drops of his new collab with GoldLink titled "Lost In Paris". You can pre-order Geography now on iTunes/Google Play.