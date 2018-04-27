New Music: tobi lou – Darlin

Here’s the new single from Chicago’s tobi lou. This one is titled “Darlin”. His new album tobi lou and the Loop is executive produced by No I.D. You can download “Darlin” now on iTunes/Google Play.

