New Music: Terintee ft. Famous Dex – Big Pun

South Carolina spitta Terintee links up with Famous Dex for his new single “Big Pun.” Produced by MPC Cartel. You can pre-order Dex Meets Dexter now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 6th.

