New Music: Supa Bwe ft. Robb Banks – Take It Outside

Supa Bwe and Robb Banks links up for a new collab "Take It Outside". Produced by P BEEZY. You can stream "Take It Outside" and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Robb Banks's upcoming project Molly World is on the way.