Florida up and comer Smokepurpp decides tohops on Kanye West’s new record “Lift Yourself” for a new remix. He also recieved praise from Yeezy himself.

https://t.co/szDOyewQLK I’m posting this but not as a diss to J Cole. I love J Cole. I also love where Purp took his flow — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018