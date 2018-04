Smoke DZA links up with Dom Kennedy and Cozz for his new record titled “The Hook Up”. He had this to say about the track:

“I went to the West Coast to seek inspiration. Hooked up with Girl Talk, Dom and Cozz then instantly caught a vibe. Audio game at its finest, consider it a Hook-Up.”

Produced by Girl Talk. You can pre-order DZA’s new album Not For Sale on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 20th.