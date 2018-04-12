New Music: Skizzy Mars – Greedy

Harlem’s Skizzy Mars returns after dropping the visuals for his record “American Dream” his latest release “Greedy.” His new project Are You OK? drops tomorrow April 13th. Catch him on his upcoming Are You OK? tour.

Apr 10 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC

Apr 11 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

Apr 12 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY (Sold Out)

Apr 13 – TLA – Philadelphia, PA

Apr 15 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

Apr 17 – Magic Stick – Detroit, MI

Apr 18 – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

Apr 19 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

Apr 20 – First Avenue – Minneapolis , MN

Apr 21 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

Apr 23 – Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

Apr 24 – Cervantes’ Other Side – Denver, CO

Apr 25 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 27 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

Apr 29 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

May 01 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

May 02 – The El Rey – Los Angeles, CA

May 03 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

May 05 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

May 08 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

May 10 – White Oak Downstairs – Houston, TX

May 11 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX

May 12 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX