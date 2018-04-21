New Music: Sam Sneak ft. Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – Mary Jane

MMG’s Sam Sneak calls on Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, and Curren$y for their new 4/20 inspired single titled “Mary Jane.” Wiz Khalifa’s new project Rolling Papers 2 project is set to hit stores on June 13th.

