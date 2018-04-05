New Music: Sabrina Claudio ft. Khalid – Don’t Let Me Down

Sabrina Claudio follows up her release from a few days ago titled “All To You” a new collab with Khalid titled “Don’t Let Me Down.”

Claudio recently sat down with Zane Lowe and had this to says about their collab:

“I had the whole song written — two verses, a bridge, everything was written, but I was like, this is missing something. Khalid came to mind and I just sent him the song over text and was like, tell me what you think, honestly, I hear your voice on this, if you’re willing to jump on it, I’d be honored. The next day he came to the studio and wrote and recorded his verse in an hour.”

