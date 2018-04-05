MusicNew Music New Music: Rae Sremmurd ft. Pharrell – Chanel By Cyclone - April 5, 2018 0 Hits: 59 Rae Sremmurd drops off another new record from their upcoming album SremmLife3. This time around Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi link up with Pharrell for a new record titled “Chanel”. You can download “Chanel” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0