New Music: Rae Sremmurd ft. Pharrell – Chanel

Rae Sremmurd drops off another new record from their upcoming album SremmLife3.  This time around Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi link up with Pharrell for a new record titled Chanel”. You can download “Chanel” now on iTunes/Google Play.

