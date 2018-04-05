New Music: Rae Sremmurd ft. Pharrell – Chanel

Rae Sremmurd drops off another new record from their upcoming album SremmLife3. This time around Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi link up with Pharrell for a new record titled “Chanel”. You can download “Chanel” now on iTunes/Google Play.

