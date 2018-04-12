New Music: Nicki Minaj – Chun-Li / Barbie Tingz

As promised Nicki Minaj premieres her two new single “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz”. Conveniently right after Cardi B‘s debut album dropped. Its not a diss record but there are definitely a few shots at Cardi & Remy. During her Beats 1 Radio intervier with Zane Lowe Sh also revealed that she will be releasing a new record titled “Anybody” later today.

