New Music: Mr. MFN eXquire – The Leftovers/ Hit It From The Back /Just Rhymin’ At Dusty’s

After not dropping any music for almost a year, Mr. MFN eXquire drops off 3 new unreleased record titled “The Leftovers”,“Hit It From The Back” featuring TRPL BLKK and “Just Rhymin’ At Dusty’s”.

