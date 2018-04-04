New Music: Mar Lux ft. GetRightSour – Say Dat

mar lux getrightsour say dat

Jersey artist Mar Lux links up with GetRightSour for his new single “Say Dat”. Produced by Xavier Jordan. You can download “Say Dat” now on iTunes/Google Play. His new project The After Party is coming doon.

