New Music: Lil Twist ft. Lil Wayne & Trippie Redd – Fires & Desires

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 58

lil twist fires and desires

Young Money’s Lil Twist gets an assist from Lil Wayne and Trippie Redd for his new single “Fires & Desires.”

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY