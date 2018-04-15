MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Twist ft. Lil Wayne & Trippie Redd – Fires & Desires By Cyclone - April 15, 2018 0 Hits: 58 Young Money’s Lil Twist gets an assist from Lil Wayne and Trippie Redd for his new single “Fires & Desires.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0