What was first thought to be a troll is now a real think. DJ Akademiks and his rap alter ego Lil a-k will be delivering a debut album soon. He drops off his first single titled “Blues Clues.” You can stream it below and download it now on iTunes.

Man cut off J COLE new album and play this heat ! LIL AK saved HIP HOP FR FR pic.twitter.com/oFV0ZOGJcA — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) April 20, 2018