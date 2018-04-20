MusicNew Music New Music: Leon Bridges – Beyond By Cyclone - April 20, 2018 0 Hits: 51 Leon Bridges liberates another new record from his upcoming album Good Thing. This one is titled “Beyond”. You can pre-order Good Thing now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 4th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0