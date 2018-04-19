MusicNew Music New Music: kiLL edward – Tidal Wave (just a little reference) By Cyclone - April 19, 2018 0 Hits: 34 J. Cole’s new album KOD is set to be released on April 20th. Here is a new record from his alter ego kiLL edward titled “Tidal Wave (just a little reference).” You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0