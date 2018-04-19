New Music: kiLL edward – Tidal Wave (just a little reference)

By Cyclone -
J. Cole’s new album KOD is set to be released on April 20th. Here is a new record from his alter ego kiLL edward titled Tidal Wave (just a little reference).” You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

