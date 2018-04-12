New Music: Kid Cudi – The Rage

The new motion picture Rampage starring Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson hits theaters tomorrow April 13th. The soundtrack will feature a new record by Kid Cudi titled “The Rage.” You can download it now on iTunes. Get it everywhere starting midnight.

