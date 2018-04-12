MusicNew Music New Music: Kid Cudi – The Rage By Cyclone - April 12, 2018 0 Hits: 45 The new motion picture Rampage starring Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson hits theaters tomorrow April 13th. The soundtrack will feature a new record by Kid Cudi titled “The Rage.” You can download it now on iTunes. Get it everywhere starting midnight. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0