New Music: Kanye West ft. T.I. – Ye VS. The People

Kanye West has been tweeting some crazy, off the wall political views lately, so he and T.I. decided to address each other directly in a new track titled “Ye VS. The People”. You can check out the world premiere from LA’s Power 106 now and follows the politically charged lyrics below. Ye also released a new demo track titled “Lift Yourself”.

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

I had for us

Turned my dreams into dust

I watch a phone that, I had for us

Turned my dreams into dust

[Verse: Kanye West & T.I.]

I know Obama was Heaven-sent

But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President

Yeah you can, at what cost though?

Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?

Yo T.I.P., I hear your side and everybody talk though

But ain’t goin’ against the grain everything I fought for?

Prolly so, Ye, but where you tryna go with this?

It’s some shit you just don’t align with and don’t go against

You just readin’ the headlines, you don’t see the fine print

You on some choosin’-side shit, I’m on some unified shit

It’s bigger than your selfish agenda

If your election ain’t gon’ stop police from murderin’ niggas

Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people

Actually wearin’ the hat’ll show people that we equal

You gotta see the vantage point of the people

What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil

See that’s the problem with this damn nation

All Blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain’t made it off the plantation

Fuck what you choose as your political party

You representin’ dudes who seem crude and cold-hearted

With blatant disregard for the people who put you in position

Don’t you feel an obligation to them?

I feel an obligation to show people new ideas

And if you wanna hear ’em, here go two right here

Make America Great Again had a negative perception

I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction

Added empathy, care and love and affection

And y’all simply questionin’ my methods

What you willin’ to lose for the point to be proved?

This shit is stubborn, selfish, bullheaded, even for you

You wore a dusty ass hat to represent the same views

As white supremacy, man, we expect better from you

All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie

Not just to be let down when we depend on you, homie

That’s why it’s important to know what direction you’re goin’ now

‘Cause everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down

You think I ain’t concerned about how I affect the past?

I mean, that hat stayed in my closet about a year and a half

Then one day I was like, “Fuck it, I’ma do me”

I was in the sunken place and then I found the new me

Not worried ’bout some image that I gotta keep up

Lot of people agree with me, but they’re too scared to speak up

The greater good of the people is first

Have you considered all the damage and the people you hurt?

You had a bad idea, and you’re makin’ it worse

Shit’s just as bad as Catholic preachers rapin’ in church

Y’all been leadin’ with hate, see I just approach it different

Like a gang truce, the first Blood to shake the Crip’s hand

I know everybody emotional

Is it better if I rap about crack? Huh? ‘Cause it’s cultural?

Or how about I’ma shoot you, or fuck your bitch?

Or how about all this Gucci, ’cause I’m fuckin’ rich

You’ll deal with God for the lack of respect

Startin’ to make it seem like Donnie cut you a check

Now you toyin’ with hot lava, better be careful with that

What’s it mean to gain the world if you ain’t standin’ for shit?

Okay I gotta say it, Ye, you sound high as a bitch

Yeah, genocide and slavery, we should just try and forget

All that free thought shit, find a better defense

But if Ye’s just stuck in his way, he can leave it at that

Fuck it