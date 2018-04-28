New Music: Kanye West ft. T.I. – Ye VS. The People

Hits: 35
Kanye West has been tweeting some crazy, off the wall political views lately, so he and T.I. decided to address each other directly in a new track titled “Ye VS. The People”. You can check out the world premiere from LA’s Power 106 now and follows the politically charged lyrics below. Ye also released a new demo track titled “Lift Yourself”.
we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
I had for us
Turned my dreams into dust
I watch a phone that, I had for us
Turned my dreams into dust
[Verse: Kanye West & T.I.]
I know Obama was Heaven-sent
But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President
Yeah you can, at what cost though?
Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?
Yo T.I.P., I hear your side and everybody talk though
But ain’t goin’ against the grain everything I fought for?
Prolly so, Ye, but where you tryna go with this?
It’s some shit you just don’t align with and don’t go against
You just readin’ the headlines, you don’t see the fine print
You on some choosin’-side shit, I’m on some unified shit
It’s bigger than your selfish agenda
If your election ain’t gon’ stop police from murderin’ niggas
Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people
Actually wearin’ the hat’ll show people that we equal
You gotta see the vantage point of the people
What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil
See that’s the problem with this damn nation
All Blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain’t made it off the plantation
Fuck what you choose as your political party
You representin’ dudes who seem crude and cold-hearted
With blatant disregard for the people who put you in position
Don’t you feel an obligation to them?
I feel an obligation to show people new ideas
And if you wanna hear ’em, here go two right here
Make America Great Again had a negative perception
I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction
Added empathy, care and love and affection
And y’all simply questionin’ my methods
What you willin’ to lose for the point to be proved?
This shit is stubborn, selfish, bullheaded, even for you
You wore a dusty ass hat to represent the same views
As white supremacy, man, we expect better from you
All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie
Not just to be let down when we depend on you, homie
That’s why it’s important to know what direction you’re goin’ now
‘Cause everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down
You think I ain’t concerned about how I affect the past?
I mean, that hat stayed in my closet about a year and a half
Then one day I was like, “Fuck it, I’ma do me”
I was in the sunken place and then I found the new me
Not worried ’bout some image that I gotta keep up
Lot of people agree with me, but they’re too scared to speak up
The greater good of the people is first
Have you considered all the damage and the people you hurt?
You had a bad idea, and you’re makin’ it worse
Shit’s just as bad as Catholic preachers rapin’ in church
Y’all been leadin’ with hate, see I just approach it different
Like a gang truce, the first Blood to shake the Crip’s hand
I know everybody emotional
Is it better if I rap about crack? Huh? ‘Cause it’s cultural?
Or how about I’ma shoot you, or fuck your bitch?
Or how about all this Gucci, ’cause I’m fuckin’ rich
You’ll deal with God for the lack of respect
Startin’ to make it seem like Donnie cut you a check
Now you toyin’ with hot lava, better be careful with that
What’s it mean to gain the world if you ain’t standin’ for shit?
Okay I gotta say it, Ye, you sound high as a bitch
Yeah, genocide and slavery, we should just try and forget
All that free thought shit, find a better defense
But if Ye’s just stuck in his way, he can leave it at that
Fuck it