New Music: K Camp – Boo’d Up (Remix)

After appearance on Snoop’s GGN a couple days back, K Camp decides to hop on Ella Mai’s buzzing single Ready to create Boo’d Up”. His latest project Slum Lords 2 is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

