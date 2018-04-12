New Music: JBanS2Turnt ft. Quavo & Lil Yachty – Magical Poof

Sailing Team’s JBanS2Turnt gets an assist from Quavo and Lil Yachty for his new single “Magical Poof”. Produced by Earl The Pearl.

