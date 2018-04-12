MusicNew Music New Music: JBanS2Turnt ft. Quavo & Lil Yachty – Magical Poof By Cyclone - April 12, 2018 0 Hits: 52 Sailing Team’s JBanS2Turnt gets an assist from Quavo and Lil Yachty for his new single “Magical Poof”. Produced by Earl The Pearl. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0