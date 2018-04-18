New Music: Higher Brothers & DJ Snake – Made In China (Remix)

Popular Chinese hip hop group Higher Brothers follow up their collab with Famous Dex titled “Made In China” with the official remix featuring French producer DJ Snake. You can download “Made In China Remix” now on iTunes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>