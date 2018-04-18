MusicNew Music New Music: Higher Brothers & DJ Snake – Made In China (Remix) By Cyclone - April 18, 2018 0 Hits: 63 Popular Chinese hip hop group Higher Brothers follow up their collab with Famous Dex titled “Made In China” with the official remix featuring French producer DJ Snake. You can download “Made In China Remix” now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0