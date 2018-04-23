New Music: Gunna ft. Lil Baby – Sold Out Dates

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 48

gunna lil baby sold out dates

Gunna links up with QC’s Lil Baby once again. This time they deliver a new record titled “Sold Out Dates”. You can download “Sold Out Dates” now on iTunes/Google Play. Drip Or Drown 2 is coming soon.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY