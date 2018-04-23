New Music: Gunna ft. Lil Baby – Sold Out Dates

Gunna links up with QC’s Lil Baby once again. This time they deliver a new record titled “Sold Out Dates”. You can download “Sold Out Dates” now on iTunes/Google Play. Drip Or Drown 2 is coming soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>