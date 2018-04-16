New Music: G Herbo ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Who Run It (Remix)

G Herbo links up Lil Uzi Vert for the official remix to his “Who Run It” freestyle that that inspired the Who Run It challenge. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

