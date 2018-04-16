MusicNew Music New Music: G Herbo ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Who Run It (Remix) By Cyclone - April 16, 2018 0 Hits: 39 G Herbo links up Lil Uzi Vert for the official remix to his “Who Run It” freestyle that that inspired the Who Run It challenge. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0