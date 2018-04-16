New Music: Freddie Gibbs, G Perico & Mozzy – Colors

Freddie Gibbs follows up his appearance on Polyester The Saint’s “In My Zone” with a new collab with G Perico and Mozzy titled “Colors”. Produced by League Of Starz. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>