New Music: Freddie Gibbs, G Perico & Mozzy – Colors

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 65

freddie gibbs g perico mozzy colors

Freddie Gibbs follows up his appearance on Polyester The Saint’s “In My Zone with a new collab with G Perico and Mozzy titled “Colors”. Produced by League Of Starz. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY