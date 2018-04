Fat Trel takes a beaks from his Gleesh-mixes to deliver a new single titled “Large Amount”. Off of his upcoming mixtape Finally Free. He had this to say about he current creative process.

“Due to my parole, I get drug tested regularly. So my only high right now is listening to dope beats and writing rhymes. Large Amount was just one of those days where I was in a zone, knocking out records to whatever beat was speaking to me,”