New Music: Fat Nick ft. blackbear – Ice Out

After releasing the visuals for his track “WTF”, Fat Nick returns with his new single “Ice Out” featuring blackbear. Produced by Mikey The Magician.

He had this to say about the collab:

Mikey The Magician. He is one of my best friends. He’s actually helped me throughout the whole f*cking album project too. He’s been with me since day one. He helps me with all my sh*t, him and Flexatelli. I hit up Blackbear a long time ago, this was maybe last Summer. We followed each other on Instagram so I was like, “What’s up?” He was like, “Yo, let’s meet up” and I was like, “F*ck yeah, let’s meet up!” I told him I got a track for him and asked him if he wanted to do it and he said, “F*ck yeah!” I just met him in person [Wednesday] at the video shoot (for “Ice Out”.) We’ve talked on the phone loads but yesterday was the first time we properly met.

Fat Nick’s debut album Generation Numb hits stores on June 8th.

