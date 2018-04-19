MusicNew Music New Music: Del The Funky Homosapien & Amp Live ft. Adult Karate – Help By Cyclone - April 19, 2018 0 Hits: 49 Del The Funky Homosapien and Amp Live link up for a new record titled “Help” featuring Adult Karate. Off of their upcoming joint project titled Gate 13 which will drop on April 20th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0