New Music: Del The Funky Homosapien & Amp Live ft. Adult Karate – Help

Del The Funky Homosapien and Amp Live link up for a new record titled “Help” featuring Adult Karate. Off of their upcoming joint project titled Gate 13 which will drop on April 20th.

 

