New Music: Damian Marley ft. Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign – Medication (Remix)

Damian Marley celebrated 4/20 with the release of the official remix for his song “Medication” featuring Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla Sign. You can download “Medication (Remix)” now on iTunes/Google Play.

