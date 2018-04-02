New Music: Damar Jackson ft. Gucci Mane – Retawded

Damar Jackson released his Unfaithful EP back in August and now he celebrates its deluxe version with a new song called Retawded featuring Gucci Mane. Listen below. Unfaithful (Deluxe Edition) is available on iTunes/Google Play.


