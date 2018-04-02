MusicNew Music New Music: Damar Jackson ft. Gucci Mane – Retawded By Cyclone - April 2, 2018 0 Hits: 43 Damar Jackson released his Unfaithful EP back in August and now he celebrates its deluxe version with a new song called “Retawded” featuring Gucci Mane. Listen below. Unfaithful (Deluxe Edition) is available on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0