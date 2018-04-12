MusicNew Music New Music: D.R.E. Lloyd – RNS By Cyclone - April 12, 2018 0 Hits: 43 New Jersey’s D.R.E. Lloyd is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming project Only A Matter Of Time. He liberates a new track titled “RNS”. Produced by SEEOBEATS. You can download “RNS” now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0