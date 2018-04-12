New Music: D.R.E. Lloyd – RNS

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 43

dre lloyd rns

New Jersey’s D.R.E. Lloyd is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming project Only A Matter Of Time. He liberates a new track titled “RNS”. Produced by SEEOBEATS. You can download “RNS” now on iTunes.

Spread the love

LEAVE A REPLY