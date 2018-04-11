New Music: ChanHays ft. Fashawn & Von Pea – Behave

ChanHays is set to release his new The Creepy on April 13th. He links with Fashawn and Von Pea for his new record “Behave”. You can pre-order The Creepy now via BandCamp.

