MusicNew Music New Music: ChanHays ft. Fashawn & Von Pea – Behave By Cyclone - April 11, 2018 0 Hits: 31 ChanHays is set to release his new The Creepy on April 13th. He links with Fashawn and Von Pea for his new record "Behave". You can pre-order The Creepy now via BandCamp.