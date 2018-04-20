New Music: Bridget Kelly ft. Chaz French – Something

Bridget Kelly is set to release her new album Reality Bites on April 27th. Now she liberates her new single “Something” featuring Chaz French. You can pre-order Reality Bites now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 27th.

