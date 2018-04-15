New Music: Bodega Bamz – Stairwell Freestyle

New York spitta Bodega Bamz follows up his new album Papi with an appearances on Mass Appeal’s Stairwell Freestyle. You can download Papi now on iTunes/Google Play.

